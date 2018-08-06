Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Heading To Daytime TV With Talk Show

Tara Ziemba / Getty Images Kelly Clarkson is said to be getting a day job, with a talk show in the works to debut in next year.

Kelly Clarkson fans everywhere have been waiting for a moment like this.

The “Love So Soft” singer is reportedly taping a pilot for a syndicated daytime talk show that’s expected to premiere in the fall of 2019, anonymous sources told multiple outlets.

Clarkson is, of course, no stranger to reality television, ever since winning the first season of “American Idol” in 2002, which catapulted her to superstardom. She most recently joined the judging panel of “The Voice” for the singing competition series’ 14th season. She came out on top as the winning coach and is set to return for the upcoming season.

Her talk show is currently not attached to any network, but Clarkson has a deal with NBC Entertainment, starring in multiple holiday specials on the network, as well as hosting the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which were also broadcast on NBC.

Her show could fill a gap in the network’s programming, given that Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show, “Harry,” is ending its two-season run in September.