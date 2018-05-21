Kelly Clarkson Calls For 'Moments Of Action' In Honor Of Texas Shooting Victims At Billboard Awards

Kelly Clarkson says she’s done with moments of silence. In honor of the victims of the Santa Fe shooting, Clarkson says she wants a moment of action. Here’s how she opened the Billboard Music Awards tonight. It’s worth a watch. pic.twitter.com/z7b105Lc1b

An emotional Kelly Clarkson ignored a traditional moment of silence for victims and instead demanded action to honor the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday.

“They wanted me to do a moment of silence. I’m so sick of moments of silence,” said Clarkson, her voice breaking, in the cold open of the awards ceremony. “It’s not working. Like, obviously. So why don’t we not do a moment of silence? Why don’t we do a moment of action, why don’t we do a moment of change? Why don’t we change what’s happening? Because it’s horrible,” she added to huge applause from the audience.

She pointed out she’s a Texas girl, and mom of four children. “Once again, y’all, we’re grieving for more kids that have died for just an absolute no reason at all,” she said.

“Mamas and daddies should be able to send their kids to school, to church, to movie theaters, to clubs — you should be able to live your life without that kind of fear. We need to do better. We’re failing our communities, we’re failing their families.”

Clarkson then introduced the opening song, “No Tears Left To Cry,” a new single written and performed by Ariana Grande. A year ago, Grande had just finished up a concert in Manchester, England when 22 people were shot dead in a terror attack at the event.

Apologizing for her tears, Clarkson returned to perform a medley of nominated songs.