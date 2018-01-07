Kelly Clarkson was adorably starstruck on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet when she spotted actress Meryl Streep.

Clarkson was being escorted down some stairs after an interview with Ryan Seacrest when she spotted Streep and began shouting, “That’s Meryl!”

Seacrest maintained his cool composure and attempted to continue ushering Clarkson down the stairs, while the singer gasped and looked to be in awe of Streep.

Streep handled the the interaction with her usual grace and the two women exchanged pleasantries.

Fans on Twitter really identified with the earnestness of Clarkson’s reaction.

if I met meryl streep I would literally die so I feel kelly clarkson on that moment #goldenglobes — Laura Cohen (@lauragailcohen) January 7, 2018

Kelly Clarkson almost falling off the stairs because she saw Meryl Streep behind her IS SUCH A MOOD HAHAHAHA — Christel Jimenez (@ChristelJimenez) January 7, 2018

the way Kelly Clarkson reacted to meeting Meryl Streep



is the way I'd react to meeting Kelly Clarkson — Michael Gold (@migold) January 7, 2018

My sexual orientation is Meryl Streep caressing Kelly Clarkson’s cheek as she screams “I’ve been in love with you since I was 8.” #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9HkOnUJi47 — keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) January 8, 2018

I love Kelly Clarkson spotting Meryl Streep, screaming, and then asking her politely, "Can I meet you?!" — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) January 7, 2018

Seacrest himself even tweeted about the endearing interaction.

That moment when @Kelly_Clarkson sees Meryl Streep and freaks out. Good to see you KC :) #GoldenGlobes #ERedCarpet pic.twitter.com/n5o0t5VWOq — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 7, 2018