01/07/2018 07:58 pm ET

Kelly Clarkson Freaks Out Over Meeting Meryl Streep On Golden Globes Red Carpet

Truly, who among us would not panic about spotting Meryl Streep?!

By Jenna Amatulli
Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson was adorably starstruck on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet when she spotted actress Meryl Streep.

Clarkson was being escorted down some stairs after an interview with Ryan Seacrest when she spotted Streep and began shouting, “That’s Meryl!” 

Seacrest maintained his cool composure and attempted to continue ushering Clarkson down the stairs, while the singer gasped and looked to be in awe of Streep.

Streep handled the the interaction with her usual grace and the two women exchanged pleasantries.

Fans on Twitter really identified with the earnestness of Clarkson’s reaction.

Seacrest himself even tweeted about the endearing interaction.

Never change, Kelly. 

Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
