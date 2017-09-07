Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped Two New Singles For Us To Love

There’s no denying our lives would suck without Kelly Clarkson. Lucky for us, the singer is back with two brand new singles.

On Thursday morning, Clarkson released “Love So Soft,” complete with a stunning music video, and “Move You,” off her upcoming album, “Meaning of Life.” (She teased her new music on Instagram earlier this week.)

The “Piece by Piece” singer will perform both songs on NBC’s “Today” show Friday morning in celebration of the new album.

Both singles highlight Clarkson’s soulful voice in different ways. “Love So Soft” is definitely the poppier of the two, with a catchy beat that will have you bopping around as you listen. Oh, and the video is pretty great, too.

Meanwhile “Move You” allows Clarkson to tap into her emotions in a way only she can (see: “Behind These Hazel Eyes” or “Piece by Piece”). Both singles are available for digital download and are available on all streaming services.

The album is Clarkson’s eighth, and her first with Atlantic Records. The “American Idol” alum signed with the label last summer after her contract with RCA records ended.

″‘Meaning of Life’ is the album Kelly Clarkson was destined to make with Atlantic Records, a collection of smart and sensual soul-inspired pop that immediately belongs among the legendary label’s classic canon,” Atlantic said in a statement.

Clarkson spoke about her decision to part ways with RCA last year, saying in a statement, “After winning ‘American Idol,’ there was an arranged marriage that occurred that sometimes worked out and sometimes resulted in the hardest experiences of my life.”

She continued, expressing thanks to both “American Idol” and the “amazing people” she worked with at RCA, before adding, “I cannot describe the excitement of working with Julie Greenwald, Craig Kallman, and their team at Atlantic Records.”

THIS is the album I’ve always wanted to make!! Pre-order Meaning Of Life to get my single Love So Soft AND Move You! https://t.co/addcsTgezs pic.twitter.com/LF63NLxllA — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 7, 2017

The “American Idol” OG also elaborated on her choice in a Facebook Live video.

“What’s cool about Atlantic Records is that they love every part of my personality, as far as all the colors of my voice,” she said. “I love the country side of me, I love the Broadway side of me, I love the pop side of me and the soulful side of me — and they are down to really make whatever record I’m into, which is real rare. So, I’m super excited about it.”

We’re excited about it, too.