Kelly Clarkson Has A Classy Response To A Homophobic Twitter Troll

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images Kelly Clarkson has long been a supporter of LGBTQ causes and has helped more than one same-sex couple get engaged throughout her career.

Kelly Clarkson had no qualms about standing up to an anti-LGBTQ tweeter who criticized her praise for a newlywed same-sex couple.

The couple, Kiana and Amanda Clark, got engaged after Clarkson invited them onstage during a 2016 performance. On Sunday, Kiana tweeted Clarkson a photograph of the pair in their wedding gowns.

Clarkson retweeted the image and sent her congratulations.

The image, however, didn’t sit well with a Twitter user identified as Terri D. Fallis, who said she loved Clarkson’s music but then rudely dismissed the two women, calling same-sex marriage “still a sin any way you cut it.”

By Monday afternoon, Clarkson offered an inclusive response to the anti-LGBTQ tweet.

I almost didn’t respond 2 this because hate doesn’t deserve a spotlight but u know what, truth does, & the truth is that God is Love, & Love shared between two people should be praised not condemned in my personal opinion. I love u 2 although we see the world/love differently. https://t.co/63KjhMrZVU — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) August 20, 2018

Clarkson, a Grammy-winning “American Idol” veteran who is reportedly gearing up to launch a daytime talk show, is an outspoken supporter of LGBTQ rights and has frequently embraced her queer fan base.

In 2017, she helped one of her fans, Alex Malerba, propose to his boyfriend, Justin Blake, when the two were ushered backstage after a performance in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, her music video for 2015′s “Heartbeat Song” featured a gay couple who got engaged while on set.

“I don’t ever look at a fan as a gay fan or a lesbian fan or a straight fan – I don’t ever look at that,” Clarkson told PrideSource in 2015. “Fans are fans, and no matter what our lives are like, no matter what path we’re on, music is the one thing that connects us.”