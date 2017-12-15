Kelly Cutrone Says Russell Simmons Tried To Rape Her In 1991

Kelly Cutrone is the most recent woman to accuse hip-hop producer Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct.

According to Cutrone, the two ran into each other at a party and were walking to another when Simmons said he had to stop at a friend’s apartment. Cutrone, who was 26 at the time, said she believes Simmons led her to his own apartment instead of a friend’s.

“He pushed me into his apartment and then he threw me down on the floor and literally tried to grab ... take my clothes off of me. And I started kicking him really, really hard, screaming, telling him to get the fuck off of me,” Cutrone told Page Six. “And that I would have him killed if he ever fucking laid a hand on me.”

Once Cutrone was able to fend off Simmons, she said, she left his apartment “really shaken up.”

“I remember running out the door and getting a cab and all I remember was that I got in a cab and I remember a feeling ― which was so crazy ― of, ‘Oh my god. Somebody just tried to rape me. What do I do?’” she said. “And then the energy of going to the police and pressing charges against him was overwhelming to me.”

Reports from The New York Times and Los Angeles Times published on Wednesday featured nine women who allege that Simmons raped, sexually assaulted or harassed them between 1983 and 2016. In November, a former model accused Simmons of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor. Screenwriter Jenny Lumet accused Simmons of raping her.

Simmons has denied all of the allegations against him.

On Wednesday, he wrote on Instagram: “I have never had a sexual encounter that was not consensual or lawful. Ever.” Simmons followed up his statement with another post on Instagram that read ”#NotMe” as a response to the #MeToo movement.

“My intention is not to diminish the #MeToo movement in anyway, but instead hold my accusers accountable,” Simmons wrote in the caption. ”... It’s just a statement about my innocence.”