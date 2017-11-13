White House chief of staff John Kelly has a solution for Donald Trump’s provocative, often vicious, tweets: Pay no attention to them.

Asked about his response to Trump’s tweet implying North Korea leader Kim Jong Un was “short and fat,” Kelly noted that he and the staff don’t react to the president’s tweets. “I don’t allow the staff to. We know what we’re doing,” he said after a news conference Sunday in Vietnam, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Believe it or not, I do not follow the tweets,” Kelly said. “I find out about them. But for our purposes, my purpose, is we make sure the president is briefed up on what he’s about to do.”

Trump erupted Saturday after a North Korea statement referred to him as an “old lunatic” and “warmonger.” Trump tweeted: “Why would Kim Jong Un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would NEVER call him ’short and fat?’”

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

He also called critics “haters and losers” for being suspicious of his cozy relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. There always playing politics - bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

On Saturday Trump said he believed Putin’s insistence that Russia did not interfere in the U.S. presidential election, despite the clear findings of Trump’s intelligence officers, whom the president called “hacks.”

He then appeared to walk back his comments on Sunday. “As to whether I believe it” — Putin’s denial of Russian interference — “I’m with our agencies, especially as currently constituted,” Trump said at a news conference with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang. “As currently led, by fine people, I believe very much in our intelligence agencies.”