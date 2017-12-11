Kelly Marie Tran Wore Gown From Vietnamese Designer To 'The Last Jedi' Premiere

You probably didn’t need another reason to love Kelly Marie Tran, but here’s one anyway.
For the premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in Los Angeles on Saturday, the actress donned a custom red gown from Vietnamese designer Thai Nguyen, once again uplifting other Vietnamese talent and looking absolutely stunning in the process.
How can anyone not fall in love with her?
Tran, who plays Rose Tico in the movie, had her makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Mai Quynh, who’s of Vietnamese descent as well. Tran earned a whole lot of praise from Asian-Americans for supporting members of her community as well as representing them onscreen.
Tran has never been afraid of paying homage to her roots and supporting the Vietnamese community. A few weeks ago, while promoting her movie in Vietnam, she donned traditional dress, áo dài, alongside fellow actress Ngô Thanh Vân.
Tran wrote on Instagram that she’s “so proud” of being Vietnamese.
“So much of me is because of what my parents experienced in this country,” she wrote from Vietnam. “So much of me is because of the things my parents overcame so that I could have the luxury of having a dream.”
Kelly, you are perfect. Never change. Ever.