Kelly Marie Tran Wore Gown From Vietnamese Designer To 'The Last Jedi' Premiere

You probably didn’t need another reason to love Kelly Marie Tran, but here’s one anyway.

For the premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in Los Angeles on Saturday, the actress donned a custom red gown from Vietnamese designer Thai Nguyen, once again uplifting other Vietnamese talent and looking absolutely stunning in the process.

How can anyone not fall in love with her?

Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images Kelly Marie Tran on Dec. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Tran, who plays Rose Tico in the movie, had her makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Mai Quynh, who’s of Vietnamese descent as well. Tran earned a whole lot of praise from Asian-Americans for supporting members of her community as well as representing them onscreen.

You know what's also freaking amazing about Kelly Marie Tran? She wore a beautiful custom-made gown by Vietnamese designer @TN_Atelier. And her makeup is done by @StoryOfMaiLife who is also Vietnamese! She's repping us through and through. pic.twitter.com/D0oTYT7i7c — Teresa Tran (on full-hiatus) 💪🏼💥⚡️ (@teresatran__) December 10, 2017

bless kelly marie tran for giving vietnamese and other southeast asian girls a role model to look up to in star wars that actually looks like them — princess ube 🧚🏽‍♂️ (@bustyasian94) December 11, 2017

Last night was basically Star Wars Prom. And Kelly Marie Tran was our nerdy best friend who got voted Prom Queen. #starwars #thelastjedi pic.twitter.com/Z5KBZ6b2Ei — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) December 10, 2017

Tran has never been afraid of paying homage to her roots and supporting the Vietnamese community. A few weeks ago, while promoting her movie in Vietnam, she donned traditional dress, áo dài, alongside fellow actress Ngô Thanh Vân.

Tran wrote on Instagram that she’s “so proud” of being Vietnamese.

“So much of me is because of what my parents experienced in this country,” she wrote from Vietnam. “So much of me is because of the things my parents overcame so that I could have the luxury of having a dream.”