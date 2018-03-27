CELEBRITY
Kelly Ripa Body-Shamed For Having A Bikini Bod

Mark Consuelos posted a photo on Instagram of his "sexy one" and the trolls came out.
By Mary Papenfuss

It would be difficult for almost anyone to turn more heads than Kelly Ripa, whose bikini bod was captured on Instagram by her still-smitten hubby Mark Consuelos during the couple’s beach vacation. 

While almost all of the comments gushed over Consuelo’s homage to “my sexy one,” some trolls blasted the ripped 47-year-old host of ABC’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” calling her too old and too skinny.

“Kelly’s gorgeous, but isn’t there a cutoff age where age-appropriateness comes into play?” read one comment. “Just because you can rock a bikini, doesn’t mean you should.”

Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave...

A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on

One follower insisted: “She needs to eat something.”

Another complained that she has the “body of a boy.”

Most, though, were awed by her beauty (one fan een asked the trolls for their “best bikini shot.”)

How does Ripa deal with it? She just doesn’t sweat the trolls.

And when a nasty follower took a dig at Consuelos in an Instagram post early this month for being “short,” Ripa shot back: “He’s tall where it counts, babe.” She said later: “I love a clapback. I love a troll but I love to troll a troll.”

Consuelos and Ripa met on the set of the ABC soap “All My Children,” where they played married couple Mateo Santos and Hayley Vaughan. They wed off-screen in 1996 and have three children.

