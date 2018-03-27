Kelly Ripa Body-Shamed For Having A Bikini Bod

It would be difficult for almost anyone to turn more heads than Kelly Ripa, whose bikini bod was captured on Instagram by her still-smitten hubby Mark Consuelos during the couple’s beach vacation.

While almost all of the comments gushed over Consuelo’s homage to “my sexy one,” some trolls blasted the ripped 47-year-old host of ABC’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” calling her too old and too skinny.

“Kelly’s gorgeous, but isn’t there a cutoff age where age-appropriateness comes into play?” read one comment. “Just because you can rock a bikini, doesn’t mean you should.”

One follower insisted: “She needs to eat something.”

Another complained that she has the “body of a boy.”

Most, though, were awed by her beauty (one fan een asked the trolls for their “best bikini shot.”)

How does Ripa deal with it? She just doesn’t sweat the trolls.

And when a nasty follower took a dig at Consuelos in an Instagram post early this month for being “short,” Ripa shot back: “He’s tall where it counts, babe.” She said later: “I love a clapback. I love a troll but I love to troll a troll.”