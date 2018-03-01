Kelly Ripa Stands By Ryan Seacrest Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

“I absolutely support this cause unequivocally and applaud all the brave souls who have come forward to share their stories,” the statement read.

“Sadly, last fall I became one of the accused, which I promptly revealed proactively to the network involved and to the public. And to be equally clear, those accusations were then investigated by an independent third-party over the course of a two-month process and involved dozens of interviews that included me, the accuser and countless others.”

“I eagerly participated in the investigation in order to demonstrate my innocence because I know my truth, and I believe in due process,” he said.

E! has confirmed that Seacrest will be at the award show come Sunday, while speculation abounds that certain actresses will avoid interviews with the talk show host on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lawrence expressed some hesitation when recently asked if she would speak to Seacrest before the ceremony, saying, “I don’t know about the Ryan Seacrest thing.”

“He has not been to trial for anything. I am not a judge. I am not a jury … that is where this stuff gets tricky,” Lawrence said.

