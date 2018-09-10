Kellyanne Conway Mocked For Hypocritically Bashing 'Cowardly' Anonymous NYT Writer

Kellyanne Conway on Monday slammed the unnamed Trump administration official behind The New York Times’ explosive “resistance” op-ed as “cowardly” ― weeks after trying to anonymously drag her husband in the media.

The top White House adviser said the anonymous author should be “shamed” for not having the “courage to come forward” during an appearance Monday on “Fox & Friends.”

“Cowards are like criminals — they eventually suss out themselves because they eventually confess or brag to the wrong person,” Conway said. “And I suspect that’s what will happen here.”

Ironically, a Washington Post profile published last month about Conway and husband George Conway, a vocal Trump critic, suggested she harbored a different take on anonymous sources.

In the piece, reporter Ben Terris wrote that Kellyanne Conway called her husband’s tweets mocking Trump “disrespectful and a violation of basic decency” ― only to later claim her remarks had been “off the record” and should be attributed to “a person familiar with their relationship.”

Twitter users didn’t miss the apparent hypocrisy of Kellyanne Conway’s comments Monday.

