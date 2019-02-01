Kellyanne Conway inadvertently made a strong case for not building President Donald Trump’s proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall on Thursday, according to dozens of Twitter users.

The apparent self-own came as Conway, a White House counselor to the president, celebrated the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency with this tweet:

Fentanyl is a word everyone should know



It kills thousands of Americans each year



Two milligrams can be lethal



It is laced into pills, heroin, cocaine, meth & marijuana



Our border patrol is amazing.



They deserve more respect,

more resources. https://t.co/njm9KXPOZk — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 31, 2019

“Our border patrol is amazing,” Conway wrote, hailing the bust. “They deserve more respect, more resources.”

However, the 250 pounds of the deadly drug in pill form was discovered inside a truck carrying cucumbers at a border checkpoint in Nogales, Arizona — and not in an unmanned area of the border, across which Trump wants to build a barrier.

It was a distinction that many tweeters were quick to highlight to the presidential aide. Others also pointed out the fact to Trump:

All done without a wall. 🤔 — Rob Stark ⚛️ (@Atheist_Cowboy) January 31, 2019

CBP announces *massive* seizure of fentanyl at AZ border.



Guess where? Port of entry, not desert.



Guess who? Mexican national, not Central American asylum seeker.



Guess how? In a tractor-trailer, not a backpack.



Guess what didn't stop it? A wall. Agents using technology did. https://t.co/zoLG3Iuvdj — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) January 31, 2019

They seized this fentanyl at the PORT OF ENTRY.

At the PORT OF ENTRY.

PORT OF ENTRY.

(am I being too subtle). #wall https://t.co/FEj4eSgAEp — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 31, 2019

Great job interdicting highly lethal Fentanyl, at a border checkpoint. Trump’s wall won’t prevent trafficking thru crossings. Putting resources towards better technology & more law enforcement officers will enable future seizures. We need policy that’s smart, not a vanity wall. https://t.co/VJH1hPdWsK — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 31, 2019

Hey, do you get the idea that drugs were (1) SUCCESSFULLY seized, at (2) a PORT OF ENTRY, not in open ground, actually UNDERMINES your case for declaring an emergency to build a wall? https://t.co/F3CzpS7IwQ — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) January 31, 2019

It was found in a tractor-trailer passing through a legal port of entry. https://t.co/r1MsF3Gs7X — scott horsley (@HorsleyScott) January 31, 2019

"The tractor-trailer was stopped Saturday trying to enter the US through the border checkpoint in Arizona.", You didn't remember to say where it was caught. A wall would not have stopped this. — len witte (@LenWitte) January 31, 2019

Just think if there was a wall up. They would have had to try to get this through a port of entry. — Rich Bowser (@Bowse0224) January 31, 2019

Wait...it didn't try to sneak across the unprotected desert and turn left, or right, with the fentanyl bound in blue tape? It was nabbed at a crossing point, making our point about walls. Thank you. — Nick Salvador (@SalNichols94804) February 1, 2019

At port of entry. So a wall wouldn’t of stopped it. Border Patrol stopped it. Why not invest $5m in Border Patrol. — J Hooper (@jbhooper) January 31, 2019

Port of entry, huh? Good argument to be made for not needing a wall. Thanks. Your boss will be proud of your work. — Dim Witman (@Dim_Witman) January 31, 2019

Port.of.Entry — Melissa McGuire (@melmc31) January 31, 2019

You forgot the, “INSIDE A TRUCK ATTEMPTING TO CROSS AT A LEGAL POINT OF ENTRY!!!!”, part. https://t.co/rXxLfQmTq6 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 1, 2019

The fentanyl was seized at a legal entry point, as usual. Further evidence the wall is an idiotic idea.https://t.co/1B481X4HU3 — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 31, 2019

Trump is going to jump all over this!



Just remember this was seized at a LEGAL PORT OF ENTRY!



A WALL WOULD NOT STOP THIS!



This bolsters the Democrats plan to increase POE Detection and infrastructure!



“Largest-ever Fentanyl Seizure Made at Border Crossing in Arizona" pic.twitter.com/DakiWVnvVI — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) January 31, 2019

Huge fentanyl bust at the border. THE WALL WOULD NOT HAVE STOPPED IT. It came in a truck through A POINT OF ENTRY. #IdiotInChief.

Thanks to DEA and CBP for saved lives. — Robert W (@RobertinNKy) January 31, 2019