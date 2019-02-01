Kellyanne Conway inadvertently made a strong case for not building President Donald Trump’s proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall on Thursday, according to dozens of Twitter users.
The apparent self-own came as Conway, a White House counselor to the president, celebrated the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency with this tweet:
“Our border patrol is amazing,” Conway wrote, hailing the bust. “They deserve more respect, more resources.”
However, the 250 pounds of the deadly drug in pill form was discovered inside a truck carrying cucumbers at a border checkpoint in Nogales, Arizona — and not in an unmanned area of the border, across which Trump wants to build a barrier.
It was a distinction that many tweeters were quick to highlight to the presidential aide. Others also pointed out the fact to Trump: