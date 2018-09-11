POLITICS
09/11/2018 06:58 am ET

Kellyanne Conway: Donald Trump's Anti-Media Attacks 'Are Not Healthy'

The top White House adviser told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that she and others have tried to get Trump "to turn down the temperature."
By Lee Moran

Kellyanne Conway on Monday acknowledged the unhelpful nature of President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on the press, which he often slurs as “fake news” and the “enemy of the people.”

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour asked the top White House adviser if she thought “the president might take a stance of his own to pull back from this,” in an interview for her new “Amanpour and Company” show on PBS.

“I do agree that it’s not healthy for the body politic on either side,” Conway replied. Conway claimed that she “and others have tried, the president has tried, to turn down the temperature, to give more access.”

But she then blasted the press for not covering what she called the “good news” economic stories resulting from the Trump administration’s policies.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
