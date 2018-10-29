Kellyanne Conway's Husband George Urges People To 'Pile On' Trump For Media Attacks

“The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly,” the president wrote. “Fake News Must End!”

Trump’s negative rhetoric has been lambasted recently as recipients of the pipe bombs included some of his biggest foes.

In a statement last week, CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker said that Trump and members of the administration “should understand that their words matter.”

“There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media,” Zucker said. “The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that.”

George Conway has been a longtime critic of the administration, blasting the president just last month for his “ceaseless, shameless, witless prevarication on virtually all topics.”