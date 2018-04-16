Kellyanne Conway On James Comey: 'This Guy Swung An Election'

Conway, during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” appeared to suggest Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe handed her boss the presidency.

“This guy swung an election,” Conway told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, whose highly anticipated interview with Comey aired Sunday night. “He thought the wrong person would win.”

FULL INTERVIEW: "I spoke to the President before the interview..." Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway one-on-one with @GStephanopoulos: https://t.co/hJAiOh1z0C pic.twitter.com/kFt1jNCwB0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 16, 2018

Conway slammed Comey for not coming forward sooner and discussing his concerns “under oath” regarding Trump and Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“If he really felt like he was saving the country rather than selling books, why did he wait until an interview with you not under oath and selling a book not under oath?” Conway asked Stephanopoulos, who quickly pointed out that Comey had done just that.

“Well, he actually answered a lot of those questions under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee last year,” Stephanopoulos told Conway.

Conway, undeterred, continued to rant against Comey and the allegations in his new book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, And Leadership, set to be released on Tuesday.

Comey “loved being alone in the Oval Office. He wanted a piece of it,” Conway said. “This is somebody who’s not under oath in interviews and writing a book. And this is somebody who’s given a revisionist version of history. The president hardly knew the man.”

Trump raged against Comey before and after the interview, tweeting Monday that the former FBI director “committed many crimes.”

Comey drafted the Crooked Hillary exoneration long before he talked to her (lied in Congress to Senator G), then based his decisions on her poll numbers. Disgruntled, he, McCabe, and the others, committed many crimes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2018

Comey, in the interview, said Trump is a liar who “talks about and treats women like they’re pieces of meat” and may have obstructed justice.