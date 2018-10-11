Trump’s “spokespuppet” revealed the main talking points of the White House meeting in a spoof segment on Wednesday night’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Such as “the Space Force,” “haters,” “losers” and “tweeting in all caps.”

Trump is scheduled to dine with West, alongside his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. He’s also set to sign the Music Modernization Act into law.