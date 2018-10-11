COMEDY
'Spokespuppet' Kellyanne Kanye Dishes Dirt On Donald Trump's Meeting With Ye

"The two most stable geniuses in the whole wide world," gushed the puppet version of the Trump adviser to Jimmy Kimmel.
By Lee Moran

Jimmy Kimmel’s puppet version of Kellyanne Conway has got the scoop on President Donald Trump’s planned Thursday meeting with Kanye West.

Trump’s “spokespuppet” revealed the main talking points of the White House meeting in a spoof segment on Wednesday night’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Such as “the Space Force,” “haters,” “losers” and “tweeting in all caps.”

Trump is scheduled to dine with West, alongside his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner. He’s also set to sign the Music Modernization Act into law.

