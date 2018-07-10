Twitter Users Blister Kellyanne Conway After She Praises Rescue Of Thai Cave Kids

Kellyanne Conway may fancy herself to be President Donald Trump’s spin doctor, but the way Twitter users reacted to one of her tweets on Tuesday probably left her own head spinning.

The White House adviser attempted to praise the rescue of 12 Thai boys and their coach from Tham Luang Cave by saying it represented “the very best of humanity.”

She also said, “We’re better when we come together.”

The #ThaiCaveRescue shows the very best of humanity.



Grateful hearts for the brave rescue teams.



Sorrow for the rescuer who passed away.



Prayers for healing and full recovery for all affected, especially those 12 boys.



We’re better when we come together. https://t.co/5asi60E0wL — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) July 10, 2018

However, many Twitter users refused to let Conway get away with the “yay for humanity” tweet ― especially since the Trump administration has inhumanely separated young kids from their parents and put them in cages.

It wasn’t pretty. In fact, it was pretty brutal.

your administration still hasn't reunited the more than 3,000 kids you kidnapped with their families. spare us the virtue signaling — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 10, 2018

How nice it must be for all those children to be reunited with their parents. Really inspiring that the government didn’t rest until it had them safely together again.



Honestly you’re unbelievable. No one is that lacking in self-awareness. It has to be deliberate. — Dan Steele (@offroad_dreamin) July 10, 2018

One person referenced a particularly famous Conway lie, the “Bowling Green massacre,” to make his point.

Our response after the #BowlingGreenMassacre was an even better example of humanity! We lost a lot of great Americans out there on the plains of Kentucky but our first responders saved the day! — Nevin McMullin (@BirdBrain2017) July 10, 2018

Another offered some not-so-friendly advice.

Take a cue and learn what a heart is KELLYANNE. — Kristina Womp-Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) July 10, 2018

Others suggested there was more work to be done stateside.

Awwww sweet! Now let's rescue the children your administration separated from their parents & stuck in cages; let's rescue the children in Flint; let's rescue the children in Puerto Rico; let's rescue the children of innocent black men shot dead by police. #BeBetter #BeBest — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) July 10, 2018

What about the children your administration had kidnapped and REFUSES TO COMPLY WITH COURT ORDER TO RETURN?? — Leah Catherine (@MsLeahCatherine) July 10, 2018

One Twitter user wondered what other examples of “the best of humanity” might make Conway’s list.

What the second best? Separating families? Trying to deny people heath insurance? I wonder...🤔 — Joe Vesic (@JoeVesic) July 10, 2018

Another speculated that Conway overlooked a crucial detail in her effort to praise the rescue.

She must not realize yet that they were brown. — Trish Thornton (@trishyb2000) July 10, 2018

And this guy thought Conway’s tweet deserved further discussion and even suggested a venue.