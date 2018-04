Jimmy Kimmel’s puppet version of Kellyanne Conway just loves spilling the beans about the Trump administration.

On Monday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the host poked fun at claims made in Ronald Kessler’s new book that President Donald Trump’s counselor was “the number one leaker” of information in the White House.

“Spokespuppet” Conway dished fabricated details about members of Trump’s inner circle in the spoof bit, but the revelations did come at a price…