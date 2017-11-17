Kellyanne Conway Says She Started The Discussion On Sexual Harassment

Kellyanne Conway would like to thank Kellyanne Conway for starting the sexual harassment discussion.

The White House counselor appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning to discuss Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore and the recent accusations from eight women who allege sexual misconduct on his part when they were minors and he was an adult.

When asked why President Donald Trump has yet to weigh in on the Moore accusations, Conway responded that he’s been “very busy” with his recent trip to Asia.

Conway then added that she should be credited for breaking open the conversation around sexual harassment. She said that she tried to make this topic an issue last October, a day after the “Access Hollywood” tape leaked showing Trump bragging about being able to grab women “by the pussy” with impunity.

“I would like to say that I was the first person in the administration last Thursday when this news broke, I happened to be interviewed on a different network at the time, to come out against conduct as it was described, and I went a step further,” she said. “I tried to make this an issue over a year ago on Oct. 9, 2016, when I talked about maybe when I was younger and prettier, folks on Capitol Hill behaving in such a way that we should take a look at fresh.”

“And I’m so glad that women on the left, particularly on Capitol Hill, are now coming forward and want to have hearings and are swearing under oath and getting people to come forward,” she continued. “That’s great. I tried to do it 13 months ago; nobody wanted to listen to me because of the campaign I was managing. This is an important topic but in terms of this particular issue and this particular Senate race, I will not get ahead of the president and anything he wishes to add.”

Skip ahead to minute 4:30 to hear Conway discuss Moore.

.@KellyannePolls: "@POTUS will make a statement when he wants to make a statement" on Roy Moore. pic.twitter.com/vWXU6IfxOv — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 16, 2017

At least 16 women have accused Trump of sexual assault dating back to the 1980s.