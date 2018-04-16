Twitter Users Hilariously Slam Kellyanne Conway's Comey Comments

Kellyanne Conway’s suggestion on Monday that James Comey’s actions before the 2016 presidential election “swung” the outcome and enabled Donald Trump to win did not go unnoticed or unchallenged on Twitter.
As part of a morning media blitz, Conway attacked the former FBI director during on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” She also said Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton’s email probe late in the campaign likely crippled her White House bid at a time she was leading in the polls.
“He thought the wrong person would win,” Conway said.
Since the Trump administration has been adamant that the president won the election fair and square, the implications of Conway’s suggestion attracted attention from all over social media, including some prominent Trump critics.
Others were also quick to jump on Conway’s Comey comments.
One guy was just plain confused.
Conway later attempted what might be described as (depending on your political views) clarity or desperate spin.
But some Twitter users thought that Conway doth protest too much.
Others just went straight to the GIFs.
In the spirit of compassion, one Twitter user helpfully tried to explain to Conway what the term tongue-in-cheek really means.