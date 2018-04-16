Twitter Users Hilariously Slam Kellyanne Conway's Comey Comments

Kellyanne Conway’s suggestion on Monday that James Comey’s actions before the 2016 presidential election “swung” the outcome and enabled Donald Trump to win did not go unnoticed or unchallenged on Twitter.

As part of a morning media blitz, Conway attacked the former FBI director during on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” She also said Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton’s email probe late in the campaign likely crippled her White House bid at a time she was leading in the polls.

FULL INTERVIEW: "I spoke to the President before the interview..." Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway one-on-one with @GStephanopoulos: https://t.co/hJAiOh1z0C pic.twitter.com/kFt1jNCwB0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 16, 2018

Since the Trump administration has been adamant that the president won the election fair and square, the implications of Conway’s suggestion attracted attention from all over social media, including some prominent Trump critics.

Whoa. Kellyanne seems to say Trump wouldn’t have won without the Comey announcement 11 days out. https://t.co/wxeLugXlYx — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 16, 2018

Things are really getting desperate at the White House if they brought out Kellyanne Conway. She's already violated the Hatch Act twice for illegal political conduct, and she violated federal ethics laws when she promoted Ivanka Trump's clothing line on national television. https://t.co/J1O9sjW5sp — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 16, 2018

Kellyanne Conway, with three ethics violations under your belt, please heed this warning: Don’t advocate for the President’s re-election campaign when you go on CNN after this next commercial break. By now, hopefully you’ve heard of the Hatch Act. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 16, 2018

Others were also quick to jump on Conway’s Comey comments.

Wow!!



Kellyanne Conway on Comey: "This guy swung an election."



She just freaken admitted that Trump should not have won! — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) April 16, 2018

Kellyanne Conway didn’t take her BS pills today. In a rare moment of candour this morning, she admitted that James Comey threw the election for Trump. I hope she forgets to take those pills when Mueller calls her in for another interview. — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) April 16, 2018

One guy was just plain confused.

I can't make heads or tails of what @KellyannePolls is trying to say.



Is she really attacking Comey for...making Hillary lose? Is she saying Trump shouldn't have won? Her own management of his campaign didn't win the election, a freak event did?



Uh, wow. https://t.co/chzM0uwsXE — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) April 16, 2018

Conway later attempted what might be described as (depending on your political views) clarity or desperate spin.

This misleading headline should include an eye roll and question mark. Point I made on 3 shows is that we are supposed to believe THIS guy swung an election? I don't think so. Kellyanne Conway slams Comey: 'This guy swung an election' - ABC News https://t.co/f0GdDE6Tvd — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) April 16, 2018

He did not. He swung and miss. I was putting to bed that he was even capable of such a thing. Add sarcasm and stir. https://t.co/fXkoFPn3aC — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) April 16, 2018

But some Twitter users thought that Conway doth protest too much.

Watched it, no eye roll. She obviously slipped up with the truth, for a change! — It’s just Joy (@RedecoratingJoy) April 16, 2018

They always say they're joking when they are called on the idiotic things they say. — Notinmyname (@NastyNana16) April 16, 2018

Others just went straight to the GIFs.