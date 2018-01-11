Kellyanne Conway Told 42 Lies About Team Trump's Illegal Secret Russia Connections Over 24 Hours

Jon Hotchkiss is a 14 time Emmy nominated writer, producer, director and TV series creator with some free time, who’s making videos of every lie Team Trump has told about their secret Russia connections. He’s up to #80 and expects the total lies to top 200. You can see them all by following the Facebook page or you can see them on the web.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.