Creationist Ken Ham Wants To Make Sure Kids Have The Crappiest Halloween Ever

Creationist Ken Ham, who runs a Noah’s Ark attraction in Kentucky, is calling on followers to put some Jesus into Halloween.

In a new blog post, Ham said all of those trick-or-treaters coming to the door on October 31 provided “a fantastic opportunity to share the saving gospel with your friends and neighbors.”

Ham’s message was actually a sales pitch for his organization’s “Halloween Learn & Share Kits,” which include religious pamphlets as well as fake money with Bible messages that are intended to be given out to candy-seeking children:

(Story continues below image.)

Answers In Genesis

The fake million-dollar bills come with either a picture of a dinosaur or Noah’s Ark on the front, with ominous warnings of damnation on the reverse side.

“Have you ever lied, stolen or used God’s name in vain?” a message on one of the bills reads. “If so, you’ve broken God’s law. The penalty for your crimes against God is death and eternal hell.”

Kids will love it.

If trick-or-treaters hear about the weird fake money offerings and stop showing up, Ham even has a backup plan.