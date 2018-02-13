BLACK VOICES
02/13/2018 05:32 pm ET

Kenan And Kel Reunite With 'All That' Castmates For Wild Photo Op

Awwwww, here it goes!

By Carolina Moreno

Classic television show reunions really are all that, especially when they bring together stars from Nickelodeon fans’ favorite ’90s comedy sketch shows. 

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell ― who starred in their own ’90s sketch show “Kenan & Kel” ― recently reunited with their “All That” co-stars Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server for an appearance on “Wild ’n Out.” The MTV series’ host and creator, Nick Cannon, was also once an “All That” cast member. 

Mitchell posted several photos and a video of the reunion via Instagram.

Thompson and Mitchell also had an “All That” reunion in 2015, when they starred in a “Good Burger” sketch with Jimmy Fallon for “The Tonight Show.”

Mitchell told E! News that since the sketch, the two friends have been talking about bringing back some of their classic characters. “I definitely see a revival coming on,” he said.

Carolina Moreno
Latino Voices Editor, HuffPost
