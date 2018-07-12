Kenan Thompson Finally Nominated For An Acting Emmy After 15 Years on 'SNL'

Kenan Thompson is finally being recognized for being all that.
The longest-serving cast member in the history of “Saturday Night Live” was finally nominated for an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series on Thursday.
The 40-year-old comedian, who has been on the show for 15 seasons, was nominated for an Emmy in 2017 for outstanding original music and lyrics for the “SNL” song “Last Christmas,” along with Chance the Rapper, Will Stephen and Eli Brueggemann.
This nomination is Thompson’s first solo nod and the first time he has been recognized by the Television Academy for his acting.
“Words cannot express how elated and humbled I am by these announcements today!!!” he tweeted Thursday.
His fans on Twitter were psyched as well:
“If you were designing the person perfect for SNL, most of the components would look like Kenan,” the show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, told HuffPost in 2017.
Congrats, Thompson! It’s about damn time.