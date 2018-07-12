Kenan Thompson Finally Nominated For An Acting Emmy After 15 Years on 'SNL'

Kenan Thompson is finally being recognized for being all that.

The 40-year-old comedian, who has been on the show for 15 seasons, was nominated for an Emmy in 2017 for outstanding original music and lyrics for the “SNL” song “Last Christmas,” along with Chance the Rapper, Will Stephen and Eli Brueggemann.

This nomination is Thompson’s first solo nod and the first time he has been recognized by the Television Academy for his acting.

“Words cannot express how elated and humbled I am by these announcements today!!!” he tweeted Thursday.

His fans on Twitter were psyched as well:

I hope Kenan Thompson wins for best supporting actor because he has earned that honor since he was 16 years old pic.twitter.com/gFvlfAV9wK — what about lexy? ⛵ (@lexy_myranda) July 12, 2018

OMG HOW IS THIS ONLY KENAN THOMPSON’S SECOND EMMY NOM?! pic.twitter.com/CEWgX6xAKn — Angelique Jackson (@angelique814) July 12, 2018

Honestly Kenan Thompson should have won an Emmy at age 16, he's been ridiculously funny since Nickelodeon's All That. His nomination today is waaaay overdue — Samantha ⭕🎶 👨‍🚀🚀 💣💥 (@SamanthaZero) July 12, 2018

“If you were designing the person perfect for SNL, most of the components would look like Kenan,” the show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, told HuffPost in 2017.