06/18/2018 10:49 am ET

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Wish Heartfelt Happy Father's Day To Caitlyn

"To the soul that raised me," Kendall Jenner wrote in a touching collection of throwback pics.
By Ron Dicker

Caitlyn Jenner’s model daughters got sentimental on Father’s Day.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner on Sunday both posted sweet throwback pics on Instagram, along with holiday wishes.

Kendall addressed hers “to the soul that raised me,” and Kylie wrote in her post “so lucky to have you.”

One photo in Kylie’s gallery of the girls dressed as Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” put us over the rainbow.

The siblings’ mother, Kris Jenner, posted a general Father’s Day greeting to all the “incredible” dads, but did not mention Caitlyn.

Caitlyn Jenner came out as transgender in 2015 after being known as Bruce Jenner, a former Olympic decathlon champion and sports announcer.

In February, Caitlyn Jenner celebrated the birth of Kylie’s first child, writing “can’t wait to watch her grow.”

Jenner, who has four other older children with two ex-wives, last month said keeping close ties with her kids has been difficult.

“I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house,” she said. “I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough. They all have lives. They’ve all moved on.”

