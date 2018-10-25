ENTERTAINMENT
Kendall Jenner In A Giant Coat Has Become The First Meme Of Winter

"When she takes 'steal your ex's clothes' too far," wrote one person on Twitter.
By Jenna Amatulli

A meme involving a photo of Kendall Jenner in a massive jacket has taken over Twitter and sent people over the edge with laughter.

Instagram account @itsmaysmemes, which frequently shares doctored images of celebrities in oversized jackets, posted an image of Jenner in an enormous red jacket last week. That image got tweeted out by Vogue France and promptly went viral.

The responses to the enormous jacket, which is actually a digitally stretched out version of The Super Puff jacket at Aritzia,﻿ have been all over the place ― with many drawing comparisons to other enlarged jackets and items of clothing seen elsewhere. 

