Is it really a Kardashian Christmas card without Kris or Kendall?

Kendall Jenner had a hilarious reaction to being left out of the family’s annual card ― which this year only featured Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Kylie and their kids ― in a tweet on Monday.

“HA well this is awkward,” the 23-year-old model joked. Kylie Jenner shared two hilarious photos that showed Kendall included in the card through the magic of photo editing.

In one photo, Kendall’s face is imposed a dozen times over everyone else’s. The other picture shows her sprawled on the floor in the front of the family, as you do during the holidays.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram The Kendall-riffic additions to the Kardashian Christmas card.

When Kim Kardashian posted the actual version of the Christmas card, she explained why Kendall and her mom didn’t make the cut.

“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town,” Kim said on her social media accounts. “But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us.”

She added: “Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

Kris also professed no hard feelings about not appearing on the card, calling it “one of my favorites” so far.

Earlier this month, Kim hinted that there might not be a Kardashian Christmas card at all, because Kris Jenner was sick of organizing it.