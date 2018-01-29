Kendall Jenner must have been taking some notes in internet savagery from sister Kim Kardashian.

While Kardashian unloaded on former brother-in-law Lamar Odom earlier this month, the family had stayed silent on another sister’s ex-partner, Scott Disick.

Disick, 34, has recently and somewhat controversially been dating model Sofia Richie, 19. He and oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian were together for years and share three kids ― sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5 ― but called it quits for good in 2015.

Well, Kendall was feeling some kind of way when she saw a photo of Disick and Richie in a car with one of his offspring on a fan’s Instagram account and basically broke the family’s silence on the matter.

“Awww Scott and his kids,” Jenner commented, adding a laughing face emoji.

The 22-year-old Jenner is not the only one who has reservations about the relationship. Richie’s father, Lionel, confessed that he was “scared to death” of his daughter dating Disick, given the age gap and Disick’s hard-partying reputation.

Before he was linked to Richie, Disick was seen out and about with actress Bella Thorne, 20, cuddling at the Cannes Festival. When photos of the two made the internet rounds, Kim Kardashian called the self-proclaimed “Lord” “desperate” and “malicious” for trying to make her sister jealous with that fling.

Kourtney, 38, meanwhile, has been living her best life in various exotic locales around the world with her considerably younger boyfriend, 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima.

Marc Piasecki via Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima stroll together in Paris in September 2017.