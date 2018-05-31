Kendall Jenner's Rumored Boyfriend Ben Simmons Accused Of Cheating On Ex

Crack open a Pepsi, because this Kendall Jenner drama is a doozy.

The reality TV star has reportedly been dating NBA star Ben Simmons “for a few weeks,” according to multiple outlets. The two have been keeping it on the down low, but have been spotted together on multiple dates, most recently hitting up Hollywood hotspot Nice Guy (seriously, do these people go anywhere else?) on Wednesday night.

This all tracks because KarJenners and athletes go together like Kanye and controversy, but here’s where things go awry.

As of March, Jenner was linked to another NBA player Blake Griffin, whom she seemingly gushed about in a Vogue cover story. While the supermodel never mentioned him by name, she told the outlet that there’s “someone being very nice to me.” The couple had reportedly been dating for around 8 months, but when Griffin was traded to the Detroit Pistons, things between the two apparently fizzled.

Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images Kendall Jenner looks on as Blake Griffin plays in 2017.

So Jenner is essentially free and clear, right? Well, not so fast.

Her rumored new man, Simmons, is now being accused of cheating because as of literal days ago he was linked to “No Drama” singer Tinashe, who’s now found herself in quite a lot of drama.

While the pop star has yet to officially comment on the new developments, her younger brother Kudzai has been sounding off on social media.

“Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this… people all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian shit* u cheat on her w a Jenner,” he wrote alongside a report about Jenner and Simmons dating.

Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this... ppl all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian shit * u cheat on her w a Jenner 😂 DONOVAN MITCHELL ROY fuck nigga https://t.co/xjmm2E2mRq — kudi (@kudikaching) May 30, 2018

He went on to claim in a string of tweets that Tinashe and the Australian athlete split on Sunday. He said that exposing Simmons publicly was “the only way to defend my sister.”

In multiple interviews in March, Tinashe described Simmons as her “little boo thang” and confirmed that the two were in fact in a relationship.

“He’s like my full boyfriend, I guess,” she told Billboard. “Yeah, you heard it here first … It was official before it was on the ’Gram; that was just when everyone else found out.”

A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on Mar 21, 2018 at 8:21pm PDT

Cheating scandals have plagued the KarJenner family as of late. Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, was caught cheating in multiple videos days before she gave birth to their daughter, True.