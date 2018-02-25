Kendrick Lamar Wants To Play A Villain In The Next 'Black Panther'

Crafting the score of your own on-screen appearance would be a next level cameo.

In an interview with BBC Radio, award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar says he’s not just interested in a cameo in the next “Black Panther” movie, he wants to play a villain similar to Michael B. Jordan’s critically acclaimed character Erik Killmonger.

Lamar, who produced the film’s soundtrack, says that Killmonger is a “loved and misunderstood” villain, and if he had the choice, that’s the type of role he’d want to be cast in.

In January, the 30-year-old rapper took home a Best Rap Album Grammy for “Damn,” as well as awards for best rap song and rap performance.