Kenneth Cole Deletes Tweet Calling Kate Spade 'An Inspiring Accessory'

Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and her inspiring life and work will be missed. We lost a true visionary today. My heart goes out to her family and to all she has touched.

“I often say ‘we may not heel the world, but we hope to be an accessory,’” Cole told outlets in a statement that included an apparent pun on the word heal. “Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and my tweet was intended to pay tribute to her inspiring life and work. After posting the tweet, I realized there may have been room for misinterpretation.”