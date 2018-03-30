Kentucky Teachers Shut Down Schools After Public Pension Overhaul

Public schools closed in at least 25 Kentucky counties on Friday as teachers staged a quasi-strike after legislation was passed that would overhaul the state pension system.

Kentucky teachers called in sick or absent to protest the legislation, which passed mostly along party lines on Thursday night. The closures affected schools across the state, including in its two largest school districts: Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville and Fayette County Public Schools in Lexington. More than one-third of all school employees in Lexington called out of work, the Fayette County school district said.

Kentucky’s public pension system is among the worst funded in the nation. Gov. Matt Bevin (R) has prioritized reforming it since he was elected in 2015, and Republicans have taken up the issue since gaining control of both houses of the state legislature in 2016.

Teachers and public employees have fought the proposed changes, which have included transitioning new hires into a “hybrid” system that more closely resembles a 401(k). They argue that such changes would lead to steep cuts to their retirement systems and could violate their contracts with the state.

Educators have spent weeks protesting the proposed pension plans, and appeared to have derailed any potential reform earlier this week as Kentucky’s 2018 legislative session drew to a close.

But on Thursday afternoon, Republicans tucked many of their proposed changes into a piece of legislation relating to public sewage. And after mere hours of debate, both state legislative chambers approved the bill in late-night votes, with the state Senate voting around 10 p.m. to send the bill to Bevin’s desk.

Senate gives final passage to SB 151, which started today as a sewage bill and turned into a pension bill. Teachers and Democrats are livid, but they don't run the legislature, Republicans do. The bill goes to Gov Bevin. ^JC pic.twitter.com/bhlKIXPcDh — Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 30, 2018

The 291-page bill dropped some reform proposals that had drawn the most opposition, such as cuts to annual cost-of-living raises for teachers and a Bevin-backed provision that would have increased the amount teachers have to pay into their health insurance funds.

Still, it included major changes to the system. If the bill becomes law, for example, it will take longer for new teachers to gain eligibility for retirement benefits. And the bill would end a contractual obligation that prohibits lawmakers from changing pension plans or reducing retirement benefits for any teacher already under contract, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The potential financial impact on Kentucky’s pension system is unclear.

Bevin is expected to sign the bill into law, and praised its passage. He tweeted that “49 members of the Kentucky House and 22 members of the Kentucky Senate voted not to keep kicking the pension problem down the road.”

The bill’s passage drew the ire of teachers and other public employees. The Kentucky Education Association called it “shameful.” Chris Brady, a member of the Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education, tweeted that the lawmakers who had voted in favor of the bill had “voted not to be re-elected.”

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Friday that he planned to sue over the legislation, which he said violates the state constitution.

“Last night we saw government at its worst,” Beshear said in a video posted on Facebook. “Last night, the House and Senate ... broke their word, but I am going to keep mine.”

“We will take this to court,” Beshear said.

Teachers, meanwhile, began calling in sick or otherwise absent, forcing the closure of districts across the state.

ALERT: Due to significant teacher absences and the inability to safely cover a large number of classes with substitute teachers in many of our schools, all @JCPSKY schools will be closed today, March 30, 2018. — JCPS (@JCPSKY) March 30, 2018

They also renewed their protests at the state Capitol building in Frankfort, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.