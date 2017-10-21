Kenyan Activist shot at point blank with a teargas canister for protesting against police killings

I wasn’t looting.I wasn’t armed.I wasn’t a threat.An officer pushed me back, to create enough space for him to shoot,then pulled the trigger pic.twitter.com/tcWdoWFqLS

A recent report by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch Titled ‘‘Kill Those Criminals’: Security Forces’ Violations in Kenya’s August 2017 Elections,” stated that a national death count based on the post-election violence stood at 33 with more than hundred more injured. Some victims died of asphyxiation from inhaling teargas, pepper spray and from being hit by teargas canisters fired at close range

Just after the announcement of the 8th August Election, in which the incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner the opposition supporters took to the streets to protest citing irregularities in the election.The government of Kenya had banned demonstrations but on 17th of October that ban was revoked by the courts

Article 37 of the Kenyan Constitution grants every Kenyan the right to assemble, to demonstrate and to picket. On 19th October a prominent Activist Boniface Mwangi took to the street to protest for the killings of 67 innocent Kenyans.

The protesters were stopped by police officers and the officers were shown the police notification allowing them to protest peacefully to the Inspector General of police Mr. Joseph Kipchirchir Boinnet office to present their petition

According to the officer in charge, she was ordered by her Superiors to disperse the protesters. There was confrontation between the demonstrators and the police

Boniface Mwangi who was carrying a dummy bullet was pushed by one officer creating a space between them and pulled the trigger of his riot gun, unleashing the teargas canister hitting Mwangi directly in the Chest. Within a second the activist was on the ground from the impact of the teargas canister.

Mutunga Al-amin Boniface Mwangi at the hospital after he was hit by a teargas canister during a protest

For a second his fellow protesters thought he was dead as he laid on the ground lifeless.