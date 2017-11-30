Kesha Explains Why The Holidays Are So Draining For People With Mental Illness

“It’s not your responsibility to try to make the whole world happy. Especially since sometimes it’s not that easy to make yourself happy, either ― even with all the celebrations and gifts and seasonal decorations, foods and drinks, which can only do so much,” she wrote. “So don’t ask yourself things like ‘It’s almost Christmas, why am I not happy?’ That can turn into a shame cycle. It’s just another day — don’t put unrealistic expectations on it, and don’t beat yourself up.”

Head over to Time magazine to read Kesha’s full essay.