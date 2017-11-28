Kesha Nominated For First Grammys, Years After Accusing Producer Of Rape

Kesha’s triumphant comeback now has the chance to get the recognition it deserves.

The top hit-producing singer, whose music was put on hold while she was embroiled in sexual assault lawsuits against her former producer, was nominated for two Grammys, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday.

Kesha’s album “Rainbow,” her first new album since 2012, was nominated for best pop vocal album, and her emotional ballad “Praying” is in the running for best pop solo performance.

Kesha has been featured in 10 songs that have reached the top 10 on Billboard’s Top 100. She set a new record with her hit “Tik Tok,” which become the bestselling single in one week by a female artist. Despite that success, this is the first time the pop star has been nominated for a Grammy.

Kesha celebrated her first Grammy nominations by thanking her fans, co-workers and family on Twitter.

I want to say holy fuck!!!! i'm so thankful for my fans. and now, because of my fans and coworkers and family, i just got my first grammy nomination ever, and i got 2!!!!!!😭😭thank you x 100000000000 and btw any person in any category, congratulations 🎉

Kesha’s career was put on hold while she spent the last three years tangled in back-and-forth civil lawsuits against her former producer Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald.

In 2014, Kesha accused Gottwald of rape and for emotional abuse over 10 years of her career. Gottwald responded to Kesha’s accusations by filing lawsuits against Kesha and her mother, claiming they lied about the abuse to get out of her contract.

Over the years, he has denied the allegations while Kesha struggled to put out new music without Kemosabe, the Sony-owned music label that had signed Kesha and was formerly headed by Gottwald.

In February 2016, a New York judge denied Kesha’s request to be released from her contract with Sony but ruled that the pop star could work with a different Sony producer. Kesha’s contract with Sony requires the 30-year-old to make at least five more albums with the company, keeping her somewhat linked to Gosswalt (who remains with Sony’s Kemosabe but is no longer CEO).

The 2016 ruling sparked the #FreeKesha movement and the trending of #SonySupportsRape on social media ― her supporters’ way of showing that they hear her and believe her.

"Why don't victims of rape come forward & tell someone?"

Victim: *Comes forward*

Justice System: "Except for you lol" #FreeKesha — Morgan (@MorgElizabethXO) February 19, 2016

In August 2016, Kesha dropped her sexual abuse lawsuit in California against Gottwald, saying in an Instagram post that she needed to show the world her music.

“My fight continues. I need to get my music out,” she wrote.

“I have so much to say. This lawsuit is so heavy on my once free spirit and I can only pray to one day feel that happiness again.”

