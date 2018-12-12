Kesha Honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg In Emotional 'Ellen' Performance

Kesha treated fans to the first televised performance of her new song, “Here Comes The Change,” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday.

Accompanied by a full band, the pop songstress broke out a harmonica at various points throughout the song. “One day I’ll be gone, the world will keep turning,” she sang. “I hope I leave this place better than I found.”

“Here Comes The Change” is featured in “On the Basis of Sex,” the hotly anticipated biopic about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that stars Felicity Jones and is due out Christmas Day.

The film’s director, Mimi Leder, said she personally recruited Kesha to write the song.

“It was important to both of us that this song be not only an anthem to all that Ruth Bader Ginsburg achieved,” Leder told Rolling Stone in a statement, “but also a rallying cry for how much more change is yet to come.”

Kesha has said she wants the song to have a “timeless” quality to match the film’s theme of female empowerment.