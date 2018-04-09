Kesha Helps A Real-Life Same-Sex Couple Marry In Her New Video

Kesha puts a queer-inclusive spin on a Janis Joplin hit for “Universal Love,” a new album that reimagines classic love songs for the LGBTQ community.

The singer-songwriter and longtime LGBTQ rights advocate went a step further in the video for “I Need a Woman to Love,” her gender-swapped version of Joplin’s “I Need a Man to Love,” released on Monday. The clip is a compilation of colorful footage that sees Kesha officiating a real-life same-sex wedding at the Bellagio Las Vegas.

The women in the video, Dani and Lindsay, were selected after submitting a heartfelt clip explaining their wish to marry in Vegas. Helping the couple tie the knot, Kesha said, was a “no-brainer.”

Check out the full video below.

“I’ve always been an advocate for equal rights. It’s an issue that is so close to my heart. It is something that is a part of my family, it’s a part of my friends, it’s a part of me,” Kesha explained in a short video posted to Twitter. “When I was approached for this project, I instantly said yes.”

As it turns out, this is Kesha’s third time as a same-sex wedding officiant. The singer, who identifies as bisexual, became an ordained minister in 2012 so she could officiate the 2012 wedding of her pals Monique Morrison and Gretchen Helt in Malibu, California, a year before marriage equality was legally recognized by the state.

In 2015, she presided over the nuptials of her makeup artist, Vittorio Mascecchia, and his longtime boyfriend, Felipe Noquiera.