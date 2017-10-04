Kesha Opens Up About Taylor Swift And What Kind Of Friend She Is

Everyone could use a friend like Tay Tay.

Kesha graces the cover of Rolling Stone’s latest issue. and during her interview with the magazine, the pop star gushed about her friend, Taylor Swift.

We're loving @KeshaRose on the cover of this week's @RollingStone 👍 Read her powerful story here: https://t.co/8ydEz5NIFA pic.twitter.com/VVdYU8eqPu — RCA Label Group UK (@RCALabelGroupUK) October 4, 2017

She said Swift “is a fucking sweetheart. Very, very sweet, very, very genuine, extremely generous, picks up the phone every time I call her. My mom doesn’t even always pick up the phone!”

Kesha also offered a sweetly innocent/secretly slick response when her interviewer asked her about Swift’s “latest controversies.”

“I’m not really up on my pop culture,” Kesha replied. “Should I know something about it? I live in my record player.”

Kesha and Swift have both been openly supportive of one another.

In 2016, after a judge denied Kesha’s motion to be released from her contract with Sony, Swift donated $250,000 to Kesha to show solidarity during her friend’s difficult time.

Kesha also sent some love to Swift on Twitter during the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s sexual assault trial in August.

. @taylorswift13 i support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. truth is always the answer. — kesha (@KeshaRose) August 14, 2017