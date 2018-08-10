Here’s the sad truth about the keto diet: While it certainly has its health benefits, from looking and feeling better to preventing disease, there are things keto dieters miss in between all those avocados, eggs and even creamy slices of cheese.

Yes, we’re talking about dessert. Namely, gooey, chocolate-filled desserts that provide the perfect balance of deliciousness and comfort.

The ketogenic diet (more commonly called keto) is a low-carb eating plan that you may recognize as similar to the Atkins diet. It began as a treatment for epilepsy back in the 1920s and has now been used by celebrities such as the Kardashians, Gwyneth Paltrow and Halle Berry, to name a few.

The keto diet is high in fat and sufficient in protein, and it aims to deplete the sugar stores in the body. When this happens, the body enters the coveted state of ketosis, when it starts feeding off protein and fat rather than sugar.

While achieving ketosis isn’t easy, once you get there and start achieving it regularly, it can have an incredible effect on the body. While the most commonly discussed benefit of the keto diet is that it can aid in weight loss, that’s hardly all it can do. Some research shows that regularly entering a state of ketosis comes with many health benefits, including reduced cancer risk, improved heart health, an increase in cognitive function and better skin.

While the keto diet is low in sugar, that doesn’t mean you have to give up desserts entirely ― or chocolate, for that matter. With a few tweaks and a few flour substitutes, you can have your chocolate and eat it too.