Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick just hit an impressive relationship milestone: 30 years of marriage.

And by all accounts, these two are still very much in love. To celebrate their anniversary, the two, who tied the knot on Sept. 4, 1988, serenaded each other with an acoustic rendition of “To Love Somebody” by the Bee Gees. Bacon posted a video of the moment on Instagram, writing, “30 years with this amazing woman. She is the music in my life.”

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on Sep 4, 2018 at 9:20pm PDT

Over on Sedgwick’s account, the actress shared a photo of her cuddling up to her husband with the caption: “30 years (yesterday). Lucky Lady.”

A post shared by Kyra (@kikkosedg) on Sep 5, 2018 at 7:35am PDT

The pair first met on the set of the 1988 TV movie “Lemon Sky,” though their paths apparently crossed years earlier when a 12-year-old Sedgwick ran into a 19-year-old Bacon at a deli after seeing him perform in a play. They have two kids together: Travis, 29, and Sosie, 26, who plays Skye on the Netflix show “13 Reasons Why.”

Both Bacon and Sedgwick have said in interviews that you shouldn’t take relationship advice from celebrities ― fair enough! ― but when these two are talking about their marriage, we’re listening.

In a 2012 interview with Redbook, “The Closer” actress revealed that their sex life is an important part of their relationship. And even after all these years, they’re still very much attracted to each other.

“When he walks into a room, I’m still ― I mean, my heart gets a little fluttery and I think, ‘Oh! He’s so cute. He’s so hot.’ That’s literally the first thing I think,” Sedgwick told Redbook. “You can ask people on the set — it’s palpable. He’s still a mystery to me. And getting older together is scary and exciting.”

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

Sure, they’ve had their ups and downs over the years, like any couple. But for the most part, Bacon and Sedgwick just genuinely enjoy each other’s company.

“Being with Kyra is so natural for me,” Bacon previously told Good Housekeeping. “It’s the easiest aspect of my life. I know that I don’t need a beach or room service to be happy.”

On their wedding anniversary last year, Bacon shared this hilarious text exchange between him and Sedgwick that pretty much sums up what love looks like after almost 30 years together:

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT