Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary on Monday, cementing their status as a long-married couple, especially by Hollywood standards.

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on May 27, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Bacon gave his sweetie Sedgwick several anniversary shoutouts on Instagram, including these two throwback photos:

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Followed by a screenshot of a mundane, yet rather endearing, text exchange about carrots:

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

The “Footloose” actor married Sedgwick, who starred on TNT’s “The Closer” for seven seasons, on Sept. 4, 1988, after meeting on the set of the TV movie “Lemon Sky.” They went on to have two kids, a son named Travis and a daughter named Sosie.

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on Sep 4, 2015 at 10:31am PDT

So what has kept the couple together all these years?

“Well — I’m going to embarrass my kids — sex is important,” Sedgwick told Redbook in 2012. “Sex is really important. That desire is there.”

Clearly, Sedgwick and Bacon still have the hots for each other.

“When he walks into a room, I’m still ― I mean, my heart gets a little fluttery and I think, ’Oh! He’s so cute. He’s so hot.′ That’s literally the first thing I think,” she told Redbook. “You can ask people on the set — it’s palpable. He’s still a mystery to me. And getting older together is scary and exciting.”

When Bacon was asked about his secret to a lasting marriage in 2015, he responded with his signature sense of humor.