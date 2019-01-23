Comic Kevin Barnett, Creator Of 'Rel' on Fox, Dies Suddenly At 32

Kevin Barnett, the co-creator of Fox’s comedy series “Rel,” has died suddenly, according to Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment. The writer and stand-up comedian was 32.

“Our hearts are broken, as are those of everyone at Rel, at the news of Kevin Barnett’s passing,” the entertainment company said in a statement. “He was an incredibly funny, wildly talented man who had so much more to do and so many more stories to tell. We send our thoughts and prayers to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

The cause of death had yet to be reported as of early Wednesday.

Barnett posted a photo of himself in Mexico three days ago on Instagram.

Barnett also wrote several 2017 episodes of NBC’s “The Carmichael Show,” according to IMDB. He then co-created “Rel,” which premiered in September and stars one of the “Carmichael” cast members, Lil Rel Howery of “Get Out.”

“I was trying to figure out what to say but I can’t I’m truly heartbroken by this and just really hurt as the hours pass,” Howery said on Instagram. “So gifted and so dope and a true friend!!!! I don’t know what else to say this is crazy to me!!!!”

Barnett’s rep, United Talent Agency, wrote on Twitter that it was “deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and client Kevin Barnett. He was an incredible talent and a wonderful person.”

Other tributes poured in on social media:

Rest In Peace Kevin Barnett. Too young, just too, too young...

Kevin Barnett Dies: Comedian Passes Away Tragically at 32 – https://t.co/p4ppGL1VsW https://t.co/UJcWrCb6s0 — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) January 22, 2019

Kevin Barnett was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to Broad City, the stand-up community and beyond. He’ll be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/4uyoMNkGk0 — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) January 22, 2019

Kevin Barnett was a great standup, but I knew him as a smart, funny, talented TV writer and just a really sweet guy who made the insanity of the late nights more fun. Condolences to his family and friends. Can't believe I'm writing this. — Mike Scully (@scullymike) January 22, 2019

Kevin Barnett was a beautifully fearless and funny soul. My heart aches for his family and all who ever had the chance to work with him. RIP https://t.co/CM9YRzpWwq — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 22, 2019

Rest in peace Kevin Barnett 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FM6ctlQEDo — The Stand NYC (@TheStandNYC) January 22, 2019