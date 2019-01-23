Comic Kevin Barnett, Creator Of 'Rel' on Fox, Dies Suddenly At 32

Kevin Barnett, the co-creator of Fox’s comedy series “Rel,” has died suddenly, according to Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment. The writer and stand-up comedian was 32.
“Our hearts are broken, as are those of everyone at Rel, at the news of Kevin Barnett’s passing,” the entertainment company said in a statement. “He was an incredibly funny, wildly talented man who had so much more to do and so many more stories to tell. We send our thoughts and prayers to his friends and family during this difficult time.”
The cause of death had yet to be reported as of early Wednesday.
Barnett posted a photo of himself in Mexico three days ago on Instagram.
Barnett also wrote several 2017 episodes of NBC’s “The Carmichael Show,” according to IMDB. He then co-created “Rel,” which premiered in September and stars one of the “Carmichael” cast members, Lil Rel Howery of “Get Out.”
“I was trying to figure out what to say but I can’t I’m truly heartbroken by this and just really hurt as the hours pass,” Howery said on Instagram. “So gifted and so dope and a true friend!!!! I don’t know what else to say this is crazy to me!!!!”
Barnett’s rep, United Talent Agency, wrote on Twitter that it was “deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and client Kevin Barnett. He was an incredible talent and a wonderful person.”
Other tributes poured in on social media: