'Kevin Can Wait' Botches 'Wife' Erinn Hayes' Death In Season Premiere

Some fans buried “Kevin Can Wait” for how it handled the death of Kevin James’ sitcom wife Donna on the season premiere Monday.

The show addressed her passing during a quick scene in which James opened a form letter from Donna’s old gym saying it missed her. James character said he missed her, too, and followed with a joke about a kung fu lesson coupon.

The episode didn’t explain how she died.

#KevinCanWait killed off Kevin's wife tonight & spent less than one minute talking about her death in the whole ep https://t.co/GxvcdO0gnC pic.twitter.com/CexQHJEQ23 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 26, 2017

Erinn Hayes, who played Donna, was dismissed after the first season while Leah Remini, James’ wife on his previous hit, “The King of Queens,” was brought on full time as his former cop partner.

CBS announced in early August it would kill off Hayes’ character. CBS president Kelly Kahl promised the death would be treated “with dignity and respect.”

But that’s not how it went down in the Season 2 debut, according to some Twitter users.

Yikes @CBS @KevinCanWaitCBS that was a little heartless on the killing off of Mrs. Gable into a quick Kung fu joke — Derick Michael (@DThePackageDeal) September 26, 2017

Wow. Really. #KevinCanWait just casually mentions his wife “died over a year ago”. Just to bring Leah Remini back. Sad and distasteful — Nathan Reed (@nathanreed001) September 26, 2017

Never watching #kevincanwait again. Killing off your wife and mother of your children isn't really that funny. Erinn Hayes was hilarious. — Jack Wunschel (@drummerjack) September 26, 2017

Wow they just kill her of like it’s nothing #KevinCanWait pic.twitter.com/vwvdPzTIFj — Eli Falcon (@EliJfalcon) September 26, 2017

#KevinCanWait "She died over a year ago." Lazy writing. Uncreative way to jump on this season's remake bandwagon. #weaktea — Alyce Weikel (@AlyceWeikel) September 26, 2017

just watched cbs ssn 2 premiere of kevin can wait...couldnt even make it to the end.distasteful way to kill donna. @hayeslady will be missed — Saul Rodriguez (@SaulRdrgz) September 26, 2017

CBS did the wife from Kevin Can Wait so dirty for no reason — Jordan Frankel (@jordan_frankel) September 26, 2017