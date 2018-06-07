Kevin Durant got all the affirmation from his peers a superstar could want after his monster performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night.
The Golden State Warriors’ star had 43 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists to lead his team to a 110-102 victory, and 3 games to 0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Durant’s long 3-pointer with about 50 seconds left ― reminiscent of a shot in last year’s Game 3 between the two teams ― pretty much ensured his stat line would not be in vain.
Of course, Durant’s mother, Wanda, was impressed.
Even Durant’s fellow NBA players stumbled over themselves on social media to compliment his game.
