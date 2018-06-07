Kevin Durant got all the affirmation from his peers a superstar could want after his monster performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriors’ star had 43 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists to lead his team to a 110-102 victory, and 3 games to 0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Durant’s long 3-pointer with about 50 seconds left ― reminiscent of a shot in last year’s Game 3 between the two teams ― pretty much ensured his stat line would not be in vain.

Of course, Durant’s mother, Wanda, was impressed.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 = 35 — Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) June 7, 2018

Even Durant’s fellow NBA players stumbled over themselves on social media to compliment his game.

“My goodness”( Jeff van gundy voice) — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 7, 2018

Clutch — Mike Conley (@mconley11) June 7, 2018

Y’all can call me whatever y’all want lol. KD a hall of famer. One of the greatest ever. Whether he would’ve went to GS or not. I just would rather see him on another team lol 🤷🏽‍♂️ — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 7, 2018

I feel like I’ve seen that before... definitely seen that before... — Francis Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) June 7, 2018

KD IS NOT NICE — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 7, 2018

Durantula — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) June 7, 2018

KD 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️!!!! — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) June 7, 2018