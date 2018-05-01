ENTERTAINMENT
05/01/2018 08:02 am ET

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shares Photo Of Kevin Hart You Won't Be Able To Unsee

"Twinkle Twinkle little Hart, I just don’t know where to start..."
headshot
By Lee Moran

This edited photograph of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart will stick with you for a while. 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Johnson teased his “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” and “Central Intelligence” co-star with the manipulated image ― and accompanying irreverent poem ― over the weekend. 

The snap was a tweaked version of a picture Johnson shared to celebrate the birth of his new daughter, Tiana Gia Johnson, last week:

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Hart took it all in stride, posting the photo on his own Instagram account with a caption that read, in part, “This is hilarious as hell.”

The photo is the latest installment of Johnson’s fake feud with Hart. The duo regular prank or tease each other over social media and at press junkets for their movies. A highlight of their mock fight has to be Hart’s killer impression of his pal in 2016:

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Hart, the ball is now in your court.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Dwayne Johnson Kevin Hart
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shares Photo Of Kevin Hart You Won't Be Able To Unsee
CONVERSATIONS