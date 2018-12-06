Kevin Hart's History Of Homophobic Tweets, Jokes Resurfaces As Oscars Gig Is Announced

Kevin Hart called his forthcoming Oscars gig the “opportunity of a lifetime,” but not everyone is thrilled by the comedian’s hiring.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced late Tuesday that Hart, whose film credits include “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” has been tapped to host the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019.

The announcement brought backlash among a number of journalists and LGBTQ rights advocates, who pointed to Hart’s history of anti-gay jokes and tweets.

BuzzFeed reported Wednesday that Hart, 39, has deleted some of the tweets, which date back to 2010 and 2011 — well before the comedian was a household name. Many, however, were already captured for posterity by Benjamin Lee, a New York–based journalist for The Guardian, among other Twitter users.

I wonder when Kevin Hart is gonna start deleting all his old tweets 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZbYG6SI3Xm — Benjamin Lee (@benfraserlee) December 5, 2018

In one, Hart described a photo of actor Damien Dante Wayans as looking “like a gay bill board for AIDS.” In another, he suggested he would tell his son, “Stop, that’s gay,” if he caught him playing with a dollhouse and would respond by breaking the toy over the child’s head.

Lee elaborated in a Guardian article published Wednesday, pointing to a segment that appeared in Hart’s 2010 stand-up film, “Seriously Funny,” in which the comedian said, “As a heterosexual male, if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will.”

And the Oscar for most homophobic host ever goes to... pic.twitter.com/fw9DTjSrhx — Benjamin Lee (@benfraserlee) December 5, 2018

“Hart’s obsession with making unfunny, disrespectful and inappropriate jokes about a community he has shown nothing but bile for along with a string of unrepentant responses to any criticism paints him as someone entirely undeserving of a spot on the Oscars stage,” Lee wrote. He went on to call Hart’s hiring “a middle finger up to the LGBT community and a sign that Oscars might no longer be quite as white but they remain aggressively straight.”

It should be noted that the Oscars dealt with a similar controversy before. In 2011, Brett Ratner resigned as the producer of the 84th Academy Awards after a video went viral of him proclaiming “rehearsing is for fags” at an audience Q&A session for his film “Tower Heist.”

Among those to sound off on the news was Billy Eichner. The fellow comedian, who is openly gay, offered a more empathetic stance, tweeting, “I hope Kevin’s thinking has evolved since 2011.”

Many of us have jokes/tweets we regret. I’m ok with tasteless jokes, depending on context. What bothers me about these is you can tell its not just a joke-there’s real truth, anger & fear behind these. I hope Kevin’s thinking has evolved since 2011. 🌈 https://t.co/U1YgnCyByt — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 6, 2018

Asked about the “Seriously Funny” bit in 2015, Hart said he would now avoid such subject matter in his comedy routines.

“I wouldn’t tell that joke today, because when I said it, the times weren’t as sensitive as they are now. I think we love to make big deals out of things that aren’t necessarily big deals, because we can,” he told Rolling Stone’s Jonah Weiner. “These things become public spectacles. So why set yourself up for failure?”

Weiner went a step further Wednesday and tweeted what he said is a segment of the transcript of his interview with Hart that formed the basis of the Rolling Stone article. In it, the comedian appears to strike a defiant tone, saying he “never intended [his tweets] to be disrespectful.”

Just dug up the interview transcript, where Hart went on to discuss ... not apologizing for tweets. pic.twitter.com/q3EQ7Ish78 — Jonah Weiner (@jonahweiner) December 6, 2018

“I will not defend ignorance,” Hart is quoted as saying. “What I will defend is a point of view.”

Representatives for Hart and the Academy Awards didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. In a pair of tweets early Thursday, however, the comedian recalled a recent conversation he had with his three children. His remarks could be interpreted as a subtle response to the controversy.

I was asked the most amazing question from my kids today on the phone....they said "Dad why don't you get mad when people talk about you on the internet" ...my answer was "I never see that stuff because I'm to busy being happy & loving you 2" — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 6, 2018

I then explained to them that it's hard to know what angry things people are saying when you stay away from the places that angry people love. I said angry people love the internet... so use it only when necessary and spend the rest of ur time enjoying life. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 6, 2018