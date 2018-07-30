Marine Killed In Car Crash After Visiting Newborn Daughter In Hospital

Kevin Quinn’s dream of becoming a father came true for on Wednesday when his daughter, Logan, was born at a Massachusetts hospital.

But tragedy struck early Saturday morning when the 32-year-old Marine combat vet was killed in a head-on crash with a car driven by a man reportedly fleeing from police, according to the Boston Herald.

Quinn had just spent Friday evening at the hospital with his wife, Kara, and their daughter. He planned to return later in the day to bring them back to their home in Mashpee, according to the Boston Globe.

While driving home, a Toyota sedan crossed the center line and ran head-on into Quinn’s SUV.

First responders managed to remove him from the vehicle using the jaws of life, but he died at South Shore Hospital a short time later.

The other driver, 22-year-old Mickey A. Rivera of Fall River, died instantly. A passenger in his car, 24-year-old Jocelyn Goyette of New Bedford, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Minutes before the crash, a Mashpee officer told his dispatcher he was pursuing a speeding Toyota that was driving erratically and had blown through several stop signs and seen crossing marked lanes.

Quinn’s friend, Rob Dinan, told CBS Boston that his friend spent two tours in Afghanistan before coming back to Mashpee to start a business and family.

“Just one of those guys who couldn’t wait to start a family,” Dinan said, adding that he’s still shocked by the tragedy. “I immediately felt like someone hit me in the chest with a sledgehammer. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t fathom it. I couldn’t wrap my head around it.”

CBS Boston

Dinan and others have set up a GoFundMe for Quinn’s wife and child. It has raised more than $155,000 as of Monday afternoon.