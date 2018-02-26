Director Kevin Smith Suffers Massive Heart Attack

Silent Bob was nearly silenced for good this weekend.

Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of “Clerks” and “Chasing Amy,” suffered a massive heart attack on Sunday.

Smith, 47, announced the incident on Twitter with a selfie from his hospital bed:

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

Smith was slated to perform two concerts on Sunday, one at 6 p.m. and one at 9 p.m., at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California. He felt ill in between the shows and went to the hospital where doctors saved his life.

Smith is always busy doing something creative. When he’s not writing and directing movies and TV shows, he’s performing concerts featuring spoken word stories and Q&A sessions with fans. Smith hosts and produces the reality TV series “Comic Book Men” for AMC, co-hosts numerous podcasts and hosts the new online show “The IMDb Show.” He’s also the author of “Tough Sh*t: Life Advice from a Fat, Lazy Slob Who Did Good,” and the co-owner of the Red Bank, N.J., comic book store Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash, which is named after two of his most famous characters.

Fans and colleagues took to social media to wish Smith a speedy recovery:

Glad to still have you this side of the lawn. Cheers. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 26, 2018

Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? 🙏♥️ https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

@ThatKevinSmith Fans of Kevin Smith please take comfort he is in a good hospital with great doctors but if he needs 2nd or 3rd opinions from the worlds finest cardiologists we’ve got him covered too. https://t.co/tS8sadzycs — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) February 26, 2018

Holy shit. @ThatKevinSmith seems to be okay but he almost wasn't. Kev is a wonderful force of good and humor in this world and I'm proud to be his friend. We are lucky we didn't lose him so PLEASE send him HUGS!!! https://t.co/TLYz1mrsh1 — ʞɔiwbɿɒH ꙅiɿʜƆ (@hardwick) February 26, 2018

Sending positive energy and prayers your way! You’ll get through this man! Lots of love! — James Cullen Bressack (@JamesCullenB) February 26, 2018

Christ. That Kevin Smith heart attack is sobering as hell. Glad he’s still with us. — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) February 26, 2018

Scary! Glad your ok. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 26, 2018

WTF? Get well, @ThatKevinSmith. Love, prayers and all best wishes from your pals here in Scotland. https://t.co/rDRkJxUUdB — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) February 26, 2018

Hey @ThatKevinSmith just sending you some love. Speedy recovery my man. — Jack Osbourne (@JackOsbourne) February 26, 2018

A massive heart attack at 47. Thank Buddy Christ he's still above ground. Get well soon, Kevin Smith, you magnificent nerd. https://t.co/k4zoEt88BW — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) February 26, 2018

I keep reading this in shock. Damn. It’s an understatement to say, but myself and so many others are glad you cancelled and are recovering. Sending love to you and yours. — Sean 🌱 Francis (@SeanFrancis) February 26, 2018