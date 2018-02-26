Director Kevin Smith Suffers Massive Heart Attack

Silent Bob was nearly silenced for good this weekend.
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of “Clerks” and “Chasing Amy,” suffered a massive heart attack on Sunday.
Smith, 47, announced the incident on Twitter with a selfie from his hospital bed:
Smith was slated to perform two concerts on Sunday, one at 6 p.m. and one at 9 p.m., at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California. He felt ill in between the shows and went to the hospital where doctors saved his life.
Smith is always busy doing something creative. When he’s not writing and directing movies and TV shows, he’s performing concerts featuring spoken word stories and Q&A sessions with fans. Smith hosts and produces the reality TV series “Comic Book Men” for AMC, co-hosts numerous podcasts and hosts the new online show “The IMDb Show.” He’s also the author of “Tough Sh*t: Life Advice from a Fat, Lazy Slob Who Did Good,” and the co-owner of the Red Bank, N.J., comic book store Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash, which is named after two of his most famous characters.
Fans and colleagues took to social media to wish Smith a speedy recovery: