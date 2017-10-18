Kevin Smith To Donate Future Weinstein Residuals To Women In Film

Filmmaker Kevin Smith owes his career to Harvey Weinstein. The director got his big break in the early ’90s when Miramax, which Weinstein co-founded with his brother, bought the distribution to his low-budget indie film “Clerks” after the producer viewed it at the Sundance Film Festival.

Yet after a series of reports detailed Weinstein’s decades of sexual misconduct in recent weeks, Smith tweeted that he was “ashamed” to be profiting from his relationship with the producer while “others were in terrible pain.”

Over the weekend, the “Jay and Silent Bob” star announced on his podcast, “Hollywood Babble-On,” that he would donate future residuals from all his Weinstein-linked projects to Women in Film, a nonprofit that supports female filmmakers.

“My entire career is tied up with the man,” Smith said on his podcast, recorded in front of a live audience. “It’s been a weird fucking week. I just wanted to make some fucking movies, that’s it. That’s why I came, that’s why I made ‘Clerks.’ And no fucking movie is worth all this. Like, my entire career, fuck it, take it. It’s wrapped up in something really fucking horrible.”

During the recording, an audience member in attendance yelled out to Smith that it wasn’t his fault, to which he responded: “I’m not looking for sympathy. I know it’s not my fault, but I didn’t fucking help. Because I sat out there talking about this man like he was a hero, like he was my friend, like he was my father and shit like that, and he changed my fucking life.”

“I was singing praises of somebody that I didn’t fucking know,” he added. “I didn’t know the man that they keep talking about in the press. Clearly he exists, but that man never showed himself to me. It all hurts, and it didn’t happen to me, but it all hurts.”

Smith’s movies that are linked to Miramax and The Weinstein Company, Weinstein’s later endeavor, include “Chasing Amy,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” “Jersey Girl,” “Zack and Miri Make a Porno,” as well as “Clerks” and “Clerks II.”